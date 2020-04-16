PDRM must explain detention of Mongolian women who reported alleged rape by inspector

PETALING JAYA: Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) women’s wing is urging the police to explain why they detained three Mongolian women who reported the alleged rape of their two friends by a police inspector, Malay Mail reported.

It was also reported that the three women have been detained under an Interim Protection Order (IPO)

Batu Kawan member of parliament, Kashturaani Patto pointed out that the police must explain the reasons for investigating the women in relation to human trafficking and not the alleged rape.