KOTA KINABALU: Sabah police detained 33 individuals believed to be carrying out online gambling activities in a raid on Dec 10 at 9pm at a building in Inanam.

Sabah police deputy commissioner Datuk Zaini Jas said the Chinese nationals comprised of 21 men and five women, with another seven men, aged between 14 and 52 were picked up.

“In the raid on the four-storey building, police seized several items believed to be used in online gambling activities such as computers, mobile phones, tables, and RM20,280 cash money, “ he said at a media conference in Sabah police contingent headquarters, Kepayan, here today.

Zaini said police also found a packet from one of the detainees believed to be methamphetamine weighing 0.67g.

He said all suspects had their remand extended until Dec 30 after the first remand ended on Dec 17, for further investigation.

The case was investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gambling Houses Act 1953, Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Immigration Act 1963 as the Chinese nationals also abused their social visit passes and did not have valid permit to work in Sabah.

Meanwhile, Zaini disclosed that police had also detained eight individuals including five women illegal immigrants in two raids in Lahad Datu.

The raids were carried out at a Batu 5 sundry shop at Jalan Segama while another was in a house in Jalan Silam, between five to 7.30pm yesterday.

He said all detained, aged between 17 and 59 were believed to be carrying out online gambling activities and selling of lottery numbers without license.

“Police seized mobile phones, tablets, and RM533 cash money, and all of them were detained for further investigation,“ he said.

In another development, Zaini said police had identified a suspect for arson at T1 building in Jalan Bundusan Penampang on Dec 9 at about 12.55am.

He said based on investigation and closed circuit TV (CCTV) camera recording at the premises, three suspects were believed to be involved in the incident.

“Suspects, believed to be in their 40s, were also believed to be involved in an explosion at the same building on Dec 15, at 9.30am,“ he said. — Bernama