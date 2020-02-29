PDRM nabs six men, seize RM2m worth of smuggled cigarettes

KUALA LUMPUR: Police nabbed six men, three of whom are Myanmar nationals, and seized smuggled cigarettes estimated at RM2 million, in an anti-cigarette smuggling operation dubbed Op Asap in Kajang, near here, yesterday.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said also seized were two lorries and a car.

“The overall value of the seizures including the vehicles is RM2.19 million,” he said in a statement here today.

All suspects, aged between 26 and 52, have been remanded for six days, he said, adding that the case is being investigated under the Customs Act 1967. - Bernama