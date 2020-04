KUALA LUMPUR: A police officer is to be charged in the Klang Court in Selangor tomorrow for having held two Mongolian women against their will and whom he has allegedly raped.

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the officer will be charged under Section 13(f) of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (Atipsom). The section is associated with trafficking in persons for the purpose of exploitation by abuse of power.

He also said that the police are awaiting further instructions as to the offence of rape.

“The police have received instructions to have the officer charged under Atipsom. The police are awaiting further instructions for the offence of rape under Section 376 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

On April 15, CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the police have opened two investigation papers into a police officer who is alleged to have raped two Mongolian women, aged 20 and 37, and held them against their will.

It had been reported that a 30-year-old police officer of the rank of inspector was arrested for the alleged rape of two Mongolian women at a hotel in Petaling Jaya on April 11. It was also reported that the police rescued the women from the hotel. - Bernama