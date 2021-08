KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has stressed that the safety of its personnel while carrying out operations to stop illegal racing is always a priority.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Azisman Alias (pix) said policemen involved in operations to stop illegal racing were advised not to engage with the offenders for their own safety, adding that they should collect evidence by taking photos and videos of those involved in the illegal activity for enforcement and prosecution purposes.

“Although arrests could not be made on the same day, police can make follow-up arrests based on the available evidence,“ he told Bernama today.

Azisman said the police had adopted the approach since 2018 and it had been used by all state police contingents.

“The case that happened in Kajang was unfortunate and we are deeply upset about it,” he said.

He said this when asked to comment on the accident that killed two policemen who were chasing illegal motorcycle racers at Kilometer 24.4 of the Kajang Silk Highway from Kajang to Putrajaya, early Sunday morning.

Sergeant Mohd Arifah Md Yasin, 36, and Constable Mohd Muradzi Mohd Nawi, 26, were killed instantly in the accident.

Meanwhile, former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Musa Hassan said policemen must remain vigilant and not endanger themselves while on duty.

He said besides arresting these traffic offenders, the police could also record the registration number of vehicles involved in the illegal activity and bring it to court.-Bernama