PDRM proposes constable starting salary to be adjusted to RM1,500 minimum wage - IGP

IPOH: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has proposed to the government that the starting salary scheme for police personnel at the rank of constable (YA1) of RM1,441 be adjusted to the national minimum wage of RM1,500 per month.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the proposal was in line with the minimum wage rate set by the government.

He said that in addition to the adjustment of the PDRM salary scale, he also put forward several proposals specifically to improve the level of team integrity.

“We have proposed an additional increase of 30 per cent of the annual salary increment (KGT) or a ‘one off’ KGT for the professional management group to the senior police officer service scheme which is YA13 to YA24A.

“The same goes for the implementation group of the lower-ranked police officer and constable service scheme, from Y1 to Y10; senior police officer service scheme and Orang Asli constable scheme, YP1 to Y10, for which we are asking for a 30 per cent increase in KGT or ‘one off’ on KGT,” he said in a press conference today.

He said this after officiating the Wildlife Crime Bureau / Special Investigative Intelligence (WCB/PSK) Unit under the Department of Internal Security and Public Order (KDNKA) at the Ulu Kinta General Operations Force (GOF) shooting range near here.

Also present were Bukit Aman KDNKA director Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali; Bukit Aman KDNKA WCB/PSK deputy director, Senior Assistant Commissioner Azlin Sadari and Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) director-general Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim.

Razarudin said PDRM also proposed that the rates of Cost of Living Assistance (COLA) received by officers and personnel vary according to urban, suburban and rural categories, to be standardised.

“The salary received by low-ranking personnel is inadequate, in addition to not commensurate and unable to cover the cost of living, especially for those who work in big cities,” he said. - Bernama