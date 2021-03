SHAH ALAM: The management of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) received over 14,000 transfer applications from police officers and personnel nationwide last year, said Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Ramli Din.

Over 60 percent of the applications were approved, among them involving officers and personnel who were promoted or had served too long at one place.

“The applications that were rejected were because (they were too) young and had only been deployed at a place for a year,” he told a media conference after witnessing the handing over of duties of the Selangor Deputy Police chief at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

At the ceremony, Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed, who has been promoted to Selangor Police chief, handed over his duties as Selangor Deputy Police chief to Datuk Sharul Lalli Masduki.

Ramli said many police personnel still did not understand or were unclear about the policy on transfers in the PDRM.

According to the National Integrity Policy, police want each state to have 20 percent of its own people serving in their respective states in the Peninsula and 40 percent for Sabah and Sarawak.

“We do not want them to serve in their respective states for too long. Although we have this policy, we are not cruel... we will also look at the welfare factor, for example whether they have special needs children who require assistance, family members needing care as well as husband and wives who are far apart... we will consider.

“We will also upgrade existing policies from time to time for the benefit of everyone,” he said.

On the involvement of Chinese and Indian in the police force, Ramli said their number was very low.

“We find that of the 129,000 officers and personnel, Chinese only make up 1.9 percent and Indians 3.7 percent, thus we need more of them to join us so that we can together maintain peace in the country,” he said. — Bernama