KUALA LUMPUR: Police have ruled out foul play in the death of a 37-year-old Nepali who was found dead in his cell at the Jinjang police lock-up on Sunday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said yesterday that the foreigner was found unconscious in his jail cell and an investigation after questioning other inmates in the same cell showed not criminal elements were involved in the man’s death.

He said the foreigner’s body was sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for post mortem.

Mazlan said police are waiting for the outcome of the post mortem and have notified the Nepal embassy of the detainee’s death.

He said the foreigner was held on May 27 for failing to produce any identification documents and was remanded until June 10.