PDRM’s SOP for freedom of assembly needs updating: Parti Sosialis Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Socialist Party (PSM) Deputy Chairman S. Arutchelvan (pix) said yesterday that Malaysia has moved forward in terms of freedom of assembly rights, however, he said the police have not gotten used to this fact.

Arutchelvan referred to an incident on March 4 where 20 activists including two PSM members were called by the police to give statements for their involvement in two separate demonstrations. The deputy chairman emphasised that no unruly incident occurred at these assemblies.

He further pointed out that the Peaceful Assembly Act is less restrictive than the Police Act, which the government enacted to protect the people’s freedom of assembly.

The PSM leader also alleged that police personnel found the requirement to take statements from rally organisers a waste of time and they could use their resources better for fighting crime.