PDRM’s willingness to expose errant cops shows it means business — IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) willingness to expose misconduct and integrity issues among errant personnel clearly shows that the department will not compromise on taking action against them, says Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix).

He said although the move had received criticism from quarters claiming that the department was exposing skeletons in its own closet, it also proved that the police did not protect members and officers who committed offences.

“I myself am willing to share the ugly stories to serve as a lesson for my subordinates, besides providing confidence to the public that the police are not conspiring to protect such disgusting activities,” he said in an interview broadcast live on Sinar Harian’s official Facebook today.

He said the police force belonged to the state, and the public had the right to receive the best service.

Abdul Hamid added that the previous media expose on some police personnel living a luxurious lifestyle, incommensurate with their posts and monthly salaries, would be used as a new benchmark for the department to eradicate the problem. — Bernama