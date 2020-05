KUALA LUMPUR: Police are tracking down two suspects in the incident that forced a traffic policeman to open fire after the driver of a car refused to pull over at Jalan Genting Klang here on Monday.

In the incident which was captured on a 43-second video and has since gone viral, showed a traffic policeman on duty was trying to stop a black Nissan Teana at the Jalan Genting Klang with two men in the vehicle who were said to be behaving in suspicious manner.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya said in the 4.30pm incident, the traffic policeman on duty was trying to stop two men in the black car.

The driver, however, refused to do so and sped off to Jalan Gombak.

“The policeman gave chase on a motorcycle and fired two shots at the vehicle’s front tyres in an attempt to stop the car,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the car was later found abandoned on a ramp along the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (Duke).

“Both suspects escaped but inspection on the car led to a discovery of a package of drugs believed to be syabu,” he said.

Zulkefly said a check on registration number revealed the car belonged to a woman in Johor. - Bernama