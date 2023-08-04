PDRM sets up special team to investigate 3R cases

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has established a special team to investigate cases involving insults to religion, race and royal institution (3R).

PDRM secretary Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin said the team, established on March 22, is led by the director of the Criminal Investigation Department and managed by the Classified Crime Investigation Unit.

“The objective of this special team is to ensure that the investigation is carried out immediately and (investigations papers) are submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers within seven days,“ she said in a statement today.

Noorsiah said a total of seven investigation papers were opened from March 27 to April 6 involving insult to royal institution (four cases), religion (two) and racial elements (one).

Three of the investigation papers have been referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers while the other four are still under investigation, she added.

“So far, two individuals have been arrested in connection with insult cases while another person is still being tracked,“ she said.

Noorsiah also advised the public not to upload sensitive photos and videos which could cause defamation and ignite public anger.

“Users are advised to use social media wisely, especially those that touch on the 3R issues to preserve the harmony and unity of the multi-racial and religious community,” she said. - Bernama