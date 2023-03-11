PDRM sets up task force to probe death of student near entertainment centre

KUCHING: A special team has been set up to conduct a detailed investigation into the death of 22--year-old female student found near an entertainment centre in the city on Oct 16, said Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

He said with the special team, the police are giving an assurance to expedite investigation into the case.

“This task force will review and expedite the investigation, after which we will refer to the deputy public prosecutor for further instructions.

“I advise the public not to speculate during this investigation and we promise to speed up this investigation as the case was brought up in Parliament by Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen,“ he said in a press conference at the Police contingent headquarters (IPK) today.

He was commenting on Chong’s statement on Oct 25 in the Dewan Rakyat which requested a PDRM investigative team to be sent to Kuching to find the truth behind the woman’s death which was classified as sudden death as police did not find any elements of crime.

According to Chong, the victim’s family was informed that a urine test on the victim detected three types of drugs.

On 18 Oct, Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said in a statement that the victim, who was a student at a private study centre in the state capital, was found unconscious on the roadside near an entertainment centre and later confirmed dead. -Bernama