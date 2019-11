GEORGE TOWN: Penang police will organise the 2019 PDRM Solidarity 2nd Bridge Fun Ride and Run Programme at the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge, here on Dec 28, which is expected to draw thousands of participants from home and abroad.

Penang Police Chief Datuk T. Narenasegaran said the programme entering its third year featured something different, namely the addition of the running event compared to only cycling for the past two years.

“The programme aims to enhance police cooperation with the public through the event and contribute towards crime prevention. We expect more than 2,000 participants comprising police personnel and the public, including foreigners,” he said at a press conference here today.

Narenasegaran said the cycling programme from 11pm (Dec 28) to 5am Dec 29 will commence at the Queensbay Mall in Bayan Baru and participants will finish the 60km ride, at the same place. The running event would cover a distance of 10km starting and finishing also at the Queensbay Mall.

Narenasegaran said several roads would be closed in conjunction with the programme, including the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge in both directions, while several other major roads will be closed and diverted in stages from 10.30pm and are expected to reopen at 5am.

“Police will also open five traffic counters at the Queensbay Mall grounds on Dec 28 and 29, to enable people with outstanding traffic summonses to settle them, with a special discount of 50%,” he said.

People who wish to participate in the cycling event can register via the website www.2ndbridgefunridepdrmpg.com.my or through the hotline at 011-14351894, while for the running category at 011-14351752. — Bernama