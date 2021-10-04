PDRM tightens border control to prevent three main criminal activities

BATU PAHAT: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is working to tighten border control through the Op Benteng Covid-19 to prevent three main criminal activities in the country’s waters.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim (pix) said the activities were the entry of illegal immigrants as well as smuggling of drugs and contraband such as cigarettes and liquor.

He said that based on operations conducted by the General Operations Force (GOF) throughout the country from January to September this year, the total value of seized items from the three criminal activities was RM177.28 million.

“In this case, we have a responsibility, especially the GOF which is tasked with guarding the country’s waters, by focusing on illegal entries and exits of foreigners from neighbouring countries and those who enter our country carrying disease. That is why we are keeping a close eye on the area,” he said in a news conference after visiting the Sungai Koris Tactical Base here today.

Also present were Johor Police Chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and GOF 5th Battalion commanding officer Supt Dimin Awang.

Commenting further, Mazlan said through Op Benteng, 273 individuals had been arrested in Johor from January until last month, involving 107 locals and 166 foreigners.

To strengthen the operation, he said a total of 253 officers and personnel from the 5th and 6th Battalion of the GOF were stationed at 22 border control posts along the country’s waters from Selangor to Johor.

In another development, Mazlan said PDRM had opened an investigation paper on racist remarks hurled against national women’s singles shuttler S. Kisona who represented Malaysia in the Sudirman Cup 2021 tournament in Vantaa, Finland.

He said the investigation was being carried out under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998.

The racist remark was made against world number 53 Kisona on social media after her defeat by world number five Akane Yamaguchi during the Malaysia-Japan Sudirman Cup semi-final clash on Oct 2. — Bernama