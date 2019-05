KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will call former police officer Md Ali Amir Batcha, who alleged that he was accused of robbery in the course of his duty 20 years ago, to seek clarification on the matter.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said he would take an open approach and would listen to the former officer attached to the Serious Crime Unit (D9), to explain on this matter although it had happened a long time ago.

“I will call him (Md Ali). Maybe there are new things he would like to raise. This is also because his approach shows clearly that he is confident that he is not guilty.

“But, based on PDRM’s record, all justice had been administered in his case.

“Therefore, I will take an open attitude to listen to anything,“ he told reporters when met at the official handing over of duties to the new deputy IGP Datuk Mazlan Mansor at Senior Officers Mess in Bukit Aman here today.

Recently Md Ali, 65 is now demanding for the Pakatan Harapan government to set up a special tribunal to re-open investigation on the claim that he was falsely detained without trial in the 90s.

He also claimed to be a victim to a conspiracy and now wants to prove that he was never involved in the robbery. — Bernama