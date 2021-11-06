PDRM to gazette Malacca as a no-fly zone for drones during polls

MALACCA:The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) plans to gazette Malacca as a zone prohibited from flying drones during the state election to ensure security and public order.

Bukit Aman Department of Internal Security and Public Order (KDNKA) director Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the proposal is still under discussion with the Attorney-General and it is expected to be finalised on Monday.

He said, however, the use of drones for political parties in the state during the Malacca polls would be allowed, but with strict conditions including obtaining a permit from the authorities, including the Malaysian Civil Aviation Authority (CAAM).

“For me, drones are a threat. They can be used for good and bad, including creating threats and provocation. Drones can be used to carry weapons, poison gas, scalding liquids and bombs.

“Drones may also be used for crash landings (like a missile) on certain groups that may (be due to) dissatisfaction and so on,“ he told reporters after officiating at the closing ceremony of the Light Strike Force (LSF) Course at the Malacca Police Contingent Headquarters here, today.

Also present were Malacca Police Chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali and his deputy Datuk Razali Abu Samah.

Commenting further, Hazani said drones that were flown without the permission of the authorities during the Malacca election period would be taken down by the police.

In another development, he said a total of 17 roadblocks would be mounted in Malacca, including at the state’s entry points and ‘rat routes’ during the duration of the polls to ensure no movement of irrelevant individuals into the state.

“We will check the vaccination certificates of individuals who enter Malacca and if they return to vote, we will check whether they are registered as voters here,“ he said.

Earlier, he said 17 LSF teams involving 159 officers and personnel, 84 personnel of the Public Order Riot Unit (PORU) and 128 members of the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) were ready to maintain peace and order in the state during the Malacca polls.

-Bernama