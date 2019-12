KUCHING: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will issue a warning letter to 75 agencies that have yet to register as members of the Malaysia Auxiliary Police Association (Mapa).

Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) director Datuk Seri Rosli Ab Rahman said it was a requirement for an agency that had a permit to set up up an auxiliary police unit to register with Mapa.

“The purpose of the Mapa’s establishment is to address any issues faced by auxiliary police personnel, as well as to serve as an intermediary between the agencies,” he told a press conference after officiating the 31st Malaysian Auxiliary Police Association annual conference here yesterday.

To date, 256 agencies had registered with Mapa.

Rosli, in his speech, also said that the presence of the auxiliary police personnel had also provided the best service to the community.

He said the presence of the auxiliary police in an agency not only to safeguard the employers’ assets, but also to create a sense of security and to enhance the level of confidence of local community.

“As a wing of the PDRM, the auxiliary police personnel are also subjected to the same disciplinary regulations as PDRM officers and personnel,” he said.

Therefore, he hoped every auxiliary police personnel to maintain the discipline, self-esteem, communication and integrity in discharging their duties. — Bernama