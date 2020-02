KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will continue to monitor the country’s political development closely, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said PDRM was always prepared to maintain peace and order in the country.

Everyone and the public should appreciate and respect the democratic process of the country, he said.

“This to ensure that the various freedoms stipulated in the Constitution are protected.

“Peace and security in the country are very important, at all times,” he told Bernama today.

“PDRM is always ready to maintain order, InsyaAllah (God willing),” he said. — Bernama