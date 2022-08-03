PDRM to review transfer of policemen under probe to Sabah, S’wak

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision to transfer nine personnel of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), who are being investigated for alleged involvement in a recent extortion case in Gombak, to Sabah and Sarawak, will be reviewed.

The Sarawak State Secretary’s Office, in a statement today, said it had checked with the state police commissioner‘s office, and was informed that thus far no police personnel have yet to report to the state police contingent.

It said that the Sarawak government welcomed the PDRM’s efforts to increase the number of its personnel to further strengthen security control for the well-being of the Sarawakians, but hoped that the PDRM would deploy officers and members with high integrity and free from any criminal investigation.

“The PDRM welcomes the Sarawak government’s suggestion and says that the transfer decision will be reviewed by the PDRM leadership,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, in a statement, said he would seek clarification from PDRM regarding the matter.

He also requested that the police inform and discuss with him, as chairman of the State Security Committee, before implementing such actions.

“The Sabah government views seriously the action of the police to transfer nine of its personnel, who are believed to be involved in an extortion case, to Sabah and Sarawak, without first consulting the state governments.

“I view this matter seriously even though the action may be a procedure or disciplinary action taken by the relevant department against their personnel,” he said.

Hajiji and the Sarawak State Secretary’s Office were referring to the nine police officers who, according to Selangor deputy police chief, Datuk S. Sasikala Devi, had been transferred to Sabah and Sarawak as investigations continue on their involvement in an extortion case, linked to a businessman in Gombak. - Bernama