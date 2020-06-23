PDRM to seek info on Malaysians arrested for drugs in Australia

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will seek information related to the arrests of two Malaysian citizens by the Australian authorities on suspicion of being the masterminds behind a syndicate that smuggled 360 kilogrammes of methamphetamine, estimated to be worth AUD180 million (RM530 million), recently.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) director Datuk Ramli Din said the information would include the source of the drugs allegedly smuggled by the suspects into Australia.

“The drugs that were smuggled there (Australia) came not only from Malaysia but also from other places.

“The police will also investigate other related matters, which cannot be exposed. We will request all information from them (the Australian authorities),” he said when contacted by Bernama, today.

Last Thursday, the media reported that the Australian Federal Police (AFP) in a statement said that two Malaysian nationals aged 44 and 45 were detained following the arrest of an Australian man in Operation TIRIDATES conducted by the AFP and Australian Border Force.

The statement said the drugs were hidden in a shipping container for furniture which arrived into Melbourne via sea from Malaysia. - Bernama