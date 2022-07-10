PDRM to send 10 peacekeepers to South Sudan

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will deploy nine senior officers and one personnel to the United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping Mission in South Sudan this Monday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the police officers and personnel, comprising seven men and three women, would be deployed for a year as Individual Police Officers (IPO) and in the Formed Police Units (FPU).

“IPOs’ role in the UN mission is based on the concept of traditional approach building, especially in maintaining public safety and order.

“It is more focused on the reform, rebuild and restructuring of countries that are experiencing certain crises and unrest,“ he said here today.

Acryl Sani said IPOs also play a role in dealing with various issues such as human rights, international policing, community policing, coaching and monitoring.

Acryl Sani said IPOs from PDRM had served in 13 countries and the last time was in 2018 in South Sudan.

“Out of a total of 132 candidates eligible for the selection, a total of 113 candidates have passed and are ready to join the UN mission with a passing rate of 86 per cent.

“In addition, PDRM has also received 10 additional quotas of female IPOs to South Sudan who are currently in the process of waiting for the travel authorisation as well as five candidates as Police Advisors for the mission to Somalia,“ he added. - Bernama