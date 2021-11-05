PDRM tracking down Rewcastle-Brown after no-show in court

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is tracking down British citizen Clare Brown @ Clare Rewcastle Brown after she failed to attend court to face a charge of defaming the Sultanah of Terengganu, Sultanah Nur Zahirah.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said following that, the Kuala Terengganu Magistrate’s Court had issued an arrest warrant against the Sarawak Report editor on Sept 23.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code.

“Those who know or have information on this person are urged to contact Classified Criminal Investigation Unit chief, Supt Junainah M. Kasbolah at 019-7051222 or investigating officer of the case ASP Mohd Khairul Ridzuan Khiruddin at 017-6404 440,“ he said in a statement today.

-Bernama