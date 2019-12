KOTA BARU: Kelantan police today advised food and beverage pedlars at the traffic light junctions in the state to stop their activities or they will be slapped with fine.

Kelantan police deputy chief SAC Abdullah Muhammad Piah said the activity of selling and buying at such area was an offence as it could disrupt traffic flows as well as endangering all parties involved including other road users.

“Those who are found guilty of selling and buying goods at the traffic light junctions could face a fine of up to RM2,000 under the existing regulations,” he told Bernama here today.

He said the state police would carry out operations from time to time to ensure street pedlars to abide by road regulations.

Abdullah was asked to comment on such activities which are found to be rampant currently, particularly at traffic lights on major roads in the city. — Bernama