PDRM will not compromise, protect personnel involve in criminal misconduct: Razarudin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will not protect or hide its personnel involved in any form of criminal or drug-related misconduct, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain (pix).

He said PDRM will not compromise on anything and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

“I would like to reiterate the reminder of the force’s leadership that PDRM will neither protect nor hide its personnel who are involved in any form of crime, drugs, or being members of any illegal group.

“PDRM staff are also reminded to always behave themselves wherever they are and in whatever circumstances,“ he said when officiating the Serdang district police headquarters (IPD) here today.

He said the rapid pace of social media these days means that police often attract public attention as any misconduct by PDRM staff is reported on social media.

The RM60 million Serdang IPD, was fully completed in 2011 and began operation in 2012.

“I am confident that this modern infrastructure, will not only be a source of pride for the people of IPD Serdang but that it can also inspire the spirit of the staff to perform their duties efficiently in a better working environment.

Meanwhile, Razarudin also declined to comment further on the status of the investigation into the case of a police sergeant who was found dead with gunshot wounds behind Bayan Lepas police station in Penang.

Last Sunday, a 51-year-old police officer was found dead with gunshot wounds to the chest, neck, and head, and a pistol was found in the incident. - Bernama