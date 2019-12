KOTA KINABALU: Former communications and multimedia minister Datuk Seri Salleh Tun Said Keruak (pix) described the country’s biggest challenge is the threat to peace and unity.

Salleh, in the post entitled ‘Welcome 2020’ on his blog sallehsaid.com on Saturday, said he felt sad that the country’s political landscape was beginning to plunge into extremism.

“The values ​​of moderation which form the basis of national unity are beginning to be ignored or forgotten.

“The spread of slander as well as fake news also pose threats national unity,” he said.

He said the widespread use of social media that was supposed to bring good has been misused by some for personal gain.

Therefore, in welcoming 2020, he invited all Malaysians to instil a sense of brotherhood, understanding and unity that have made Malaysia famous globally.

“We must continue to move forward and face the new challenges bravely, while at the same time eliminating negative elements that damage our personal and national identity.

“Remember, a country can only achieve success when its people are united and working towards prosperity,” Salleh said. — Bernama