CYBERJAYA: Peace is a fragile state that should not be taken lightly or be neglected, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy (pix).

In his speech at the Global Peace Day celebration at the Lim KoK Wing University of Creative Technology here today, Waytha said peace was also beyond the perception that it was simply the sole responsibility of any singular government.

The date of Nov 11 this year commemorates the 101st year of the day the world decided to go for peace and to end World War One, he said.

“If it only took one minute for the atomic bomb to explode in 1945 due to anger and frustration, think of what one minute of understanding and togetherness can achieve,” said Waytha, who is the minister in charge of national unity and social well-being.

His speech text was read out by his political secretary Nornekman Osman.

Those present at the celebration today also observed a minute of silence at 11.11am to pray for global peace. — Bernama