Pedestrian dies after being hit by car

KUALA LUMPUR: A pedestrian died while another suffered serious injuries after they were hit by a car while crossing the road at Jalan Banting-Kajang near here on Oct 22.

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the incident occurred at about 9 pm.

He said initial investigations revealed that the two women, who are in their 20s, were hit by a car coming from the direction of Kajang Sentral.

The car, driven by a man who is in his 30s, also rammed into several cars which were parked in front of a restaurant at the scene of the accident.

“The victim suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the Serdang Hospital Emergency Unit while the other victim was sent to Kajang Hospital for further treatment,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zaid said the car driver was tested positive for driving under the influence of alcohol and being remanded for four days beginning today.

He also urged the public with information about the accident to contact any police station in the Kajang district or the investigating officer Insp Mohd Feaisal Mokhtar at 012-9454655. - Bernama