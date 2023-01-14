PEDi can help promote rural products

MARANG: The Digital Economic Centre (PEDi) is one of the most effective platforms to promote products produced by villagers, especially in rural areas, said Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Teo Nie Ching.

She said through PEDi, they could promote their products to a wider market.

“PEDi can help educate and teach the villagers about basic computer skills, e-commerce, thus helping them to do business online. There are classes to teach them how to promote their products.

“This is in is in line with the direction and aspiration of the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) in promoting the digital economy to get more entrepreneurs involved in online business.,“ she said after visiting a PEDi centre in Kampung Sentul Patah here today.

According to Teo, there are currently 911 PEDi in operation nationwide so far.

“I’m happy that PEDi is useful to the villagers...The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will study to increase activities at PEDi,“ she said.

On the flood in Terengganu recently, Teo said it affected four PEDi centres and efforts were being made to get them back in operation soon. - Bernama