PEDi helps improve standard of living of Sungai Judah Orang Asli community

BANTING: Having enjoyed services at the Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) for the past 10 years, the Sungai Judah Orang Asli villagers have managed to upgrade their lives and produce a digitally literate community.

Sungai Judah Orang Asli village head Daiman Peron, 63, said the existence of the PEDi in his village since 2013 had provided many positive developments in the education and economic sectors of the people there.

“Since we had the PEDi, the Orang Asli community has progressed further because this centre makes it very easy for the children here to revise their lessons or find reference materials, while adults can also learn how to promote local products online.

“The community here is also becoming more IT savvy (digital literate). Previously, the community here was a bit backward, but now they are moving forward. In addition, children and youth can also engage in healthy activities here,” he told Bernama when met at the Sungai Judah Orang Asli Village PEDi here.

He also hoped that the government could open up more PEDIs in Orang Asli villages nationwide to help improve the standard of living of the community.

Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Pulau Carey Form Three student Muhammad Danial Haikal Abdullah said that PEDi has facilitated his studies, especially in finding school work materials, thanks to the very fast internet access.

“Our village is quite far from town, difficult to find materials. PEDi has been very helpful for me. The printing and photocopy services here are also very good and cheap,” said the 15-year-old.

Meanwhile, Sungai Judah Orang Asli Village PEDi manager, Nabila Najaa Duriham said the centre has greatly facilitated the affairs of the local and surrounding communities and also successfully created a digitally literate community.

“This place will often be filled with children, local residents also diligently come here. If they want to fill up a form or any application online, we will help them.

“We also offer information and communication technology (ICT) and entrepreneurship classes. By just registering and paying RM5 for a lifetime membership, they can use the computers for free... the services here are also cheaper than outside,” said the 33-year-old Nabila Najaa.

She is also grateful to always receive positive feedback from the local community, adding that most parents in surrounding areas also encouraged their children to come to the PEDi.

Norisa Anak Norizuan, a Year Five student of Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Judah, said she was very excited to come to the centre as she could access the internet and participate in the activities provided.

“I am now good at using the computer, ‘kakak’ (manager) has taught us a lot. I will come here every day because there is nothing like this at home, I like doing activities (e-learning),” said the 11-year-old. -Bernama