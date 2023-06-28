Pegase23 Mission strengthens interoperability between RMAF, FASF

PETALING JAYA: The exercise between the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) and the French Air and Space Force (FASF) in conjunction with the Pegase23 Mission at the Subang Air Base, near here from yesterday till tomorrow strengthens the cooperation and interoperability between both air forces.

Subang Air Base Air Operations Command Headquarters Deputy Chief of Staff 1, Brig Gen Ayub Khan Mohammad Khan (pix) said the joint exercise was the first time both air forces collaborated together under Pagase23 Mission, adding that for the RMAF, it involved several assets, including a A400M transport aircraft, a SU-30MKM transport and F/A-18D (Hornet) fighters.

“Such joint exercises can foster closer ties between both air forces, in line with the current geopolitical environment,” he said at a media conference for the exercise at the Subang Air Base.

Meanwhile, France’s ambassador to Malaysia Axel Cruau said the mission was to strengthen their country’s defence partnerships by seeking greater interoperability and operational effectiveness with their partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Malaysia and France are historical partners who have maintained close cooperation in all areas since 1957.

“This mission features the mutual trust between our two countries and the deep logistical synergy, maintained by the use of shared equipment,” he said. -Bernama