PEH Project to help ease burden of rising costs for target groups: Perlis MB

PADANG BESAR: The Perlis government introduced the Projek Pemacu Ekonomi Hidroponik (PEH) as an initiative to deal with the rising cost of living among the people, especially the B40 and youth groups.

Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said PEH is a hydroponic plant package, which uses the latest technology that is more efficient, systematic and profitable, and is given to qualified target groups to start a vegetable project at home.

Urging the B40 and youth groups to seize this opportunity, he said the project aims to help them to be actively involved in the agriculture industry, apart from being a measure to ensure food needs in the future.

“Participants can also harvest their crops for their own consumption and sell the surplus that have been cultivated as a side income,“ he told reporters after officiating at the PEH Project and the Projek Pertanian Bandar Kebuna (Kebun Ana) – Jimat Belanja Dapur (JBD) in the Bukit Temiang Agricultural Complex here today.

Mohd Shukri said the effort could cultivate the people’s interest in agricultural activities and he encouraged people to grow vegetables or food crops around their homes to help them reduce the cost of living.

“The government listens to farmers’ grievances and has taken the appropriate steps to find a solution to help raise the socio-economic status of the community and ensure that the agriculture industry can support the agenda,“ he added.

He said the state government is also working with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to ensure sufficient and safe food production. - Bernama