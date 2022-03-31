Pejuang admits faces uphill task in GE15

KUALA TERENGGANU: Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) admits that it will be an uphill task for the party in the 15th General Election (GE15) as Pejuang is a new party that is still small compared to the ‘giants’ in the government.

Its president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said this was because the opposition party was not even a year old after it was officially approved by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) in July last year.

“Our membership is not that high even though it has increased, the machinery has not been trained enough .... we will be up against ‘giants’ because the other parties have been established for a long time, including in Terengganu.

“It will be a great challenge for us but that does not break our spirit to continue working because we know this struggle is long term. InsyaAllah (God willing), we will succeed in bringing about the changes desired by the people throughout the country,“ he told a press conference here today.

He added that Pejuang’s dismal performance in the recent Johor State Election should be used as a lesson so that the party is more realistic and ‘cuts its cloth according to its size” before organising strategies and political calculations because Pejuang no longer wanted to be a “minnow”.

Pejuang contested 42 seats out of 56 up for grabs in the Johor election but did not win a single seat. What was even worse was that all its 42 candidates lost their deposits. - Bernama