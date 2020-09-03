Pejuang aims to win 36 seats in GE15

PUTRAJAYA: Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) aims to win 36 seats in the 15th General Election (GE15), its founder Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) said.

He said although the number would not be enough for Pejuang to form a government, it would at least allow the party to be a determinant as to who should.

“I think we can be in the position to join either (Perikatan Nasional or Pakatan Harapan) coalition. If they can accept our conditions then we will join them,” he told a press conference here today.

Dr Mahathir also claimed to have a list of 18 Members of Parliament from Sabah and Sarawak already on Pejuang’s side.

“They are not from our party (Pejuang) but they are friendly to us and believe in the same principle,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said Pejuang would work closely with those MPs, while at the same time hoping that they would get enough support from the people in the peninsula.-Bernama