Pejuang: Dr M better PM candidate than other leaders

PETALING JAYA: There is no better person than Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to lead the country if Pejuang wins the next general election (GE15), said Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan.

According to a report by FMT, the Pejuang Federal Territories chief said Dr Mahathir possesses more skills and knowledge than other leaders in the country.

“Why shouldn’t we nominate Mahathir?

“The abilities of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and others cannot be compared with Mahathir’s,” he was quoted saying.

He also reportedly said if Mahathir, 97, served for at least one year, he would be able to draw up a “master plan” to solve the country’s problems.