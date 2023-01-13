Pejuang General Assembly to reassess party’s direction post GE15: Rafique

KUALA LUMPUR: The second General Assembly of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) from today until tomorrow will reassess the direction of the party after the 15th General Election (GE15).

Pejuang Information chief Rafique Rashid said party president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir’s policy speech tomorrow would serve as a yardstick for the restructuring of the Pejuang leadership, as well as offering space for new ideas to continue the legacy of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s struggle.

“All the delegates present are also expected to debate motions to determine Pejuang’s policies and direction regarding alliances or cooperation with political organisations or other parties when facing a scenario of political uncertainty,“ he said in a statement today.

The general assembly which is taking place at the Unicorn Hotel, Seri Kembangan, Selangor, began today with the meeting of the Pejuanita (Women’s wing), followed by those of the Pejuang Muda (Youth) and Pejuanita Muda, involving delegates from all over the country.

In GE15, Pejuang, which was established by former prime minister Mahathir, failed to win any parliamentary seats it contested. - Bernama