Pejuang ready to work with other parties after Johor polls - Mukhriz

BATU PAHAT: Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) is ready to work with other parties after the Johor state election, said its president, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (pix).

He said to form a government in Malaysia, such a thing was necessary for the sake of unity among the people of various races, religions and cultures, and Pejuang only has one race, namely the Malays.

“Pejuang is contesting 42 seats; when a government is formed, there must be a mixture of representatives from all races, and that does not come from us. Hence, we have to find an agreement with other parties,” he told reporters after the Pejuang President with Candidates programme in Rengit, here today.

He said this when asked whether Pejuang would work with other parties after the Johor polls.

However, Mukhriz said Pejuang had yet to decide which party to work with.

He said that at the same time, Pejuang will still move solo during the Johor polls in order to maintain his manifesto to the voters.

When asked about Pejuang making its debut by fielding new candidates to contest, Mukhriz said Johor polls will serve as the platform to introduce the party to voters.

“What is important is that we want to introduce the party and candidates to the voters. Young voters need to be given exposure to the process. They should be given the exposure; if not then they will not gain any experience,” he said. — Bernama