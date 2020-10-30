Pejuang’s application still being processed - ROS

PUTRAJAYA: Parti Pejuang Tanah Air’s (Pejuang) application for registration is still being processed, said the Registrar of Societies (ROS).

“Its application for registration is still under study and verification,” ROS said in a statement today.

ROS asked the Pejuang pro tem committee to deal with the department directly if it had any enquiries on its application.

“The pro tem committee has been informed of the need for complete (documentation of) registration through its system before the appropriate consideration is given,” ROS said.

ROS also reminded the pro tem committee not to use the party logo and symbol before it is registered under the Societies Act 1966.

ROS was responding to Pejuang secretary-general Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah’s statement on Thursday that the party’s registration had yet to be approved although the application had been submitted manually and online more than two months ago. -Bernama