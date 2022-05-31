Pejuang to focus on GE15, not involved in attempt to topple govt

KOTA BHARU: Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir (pix) today said that the party will only focus on ensuring victory for its candidates in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15) and will not get involved in any attempt to topple the ruling government.

He also stressed that the party had nothing to do with the latest allegation that Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had already secured the support of 119 Members of Parliament (MPs) to be reappointed as Prime Minister.

Mukhriz said if the allegation were true, there should be solid evidence to it.

“We are not involved in this political move to topple the ruling government or change the prime minister. There are only four of us, so we will just focus on our preparation for GE15.

“I think the people too, are sick and tired with such an attempt,” he told a press conference after attending the Kelantan Pejuang Retreat Programme, which was also attended by the party’s deputy president Datuk Marzuki Yahya here today.

Mukhriz, who is also Jerlun MP said this in response to the allegation made by Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal that Muhyiddin had contacted him (Mohd Shafie) for support as he had already secured the support of 119 MPs to be reappointed as prime minister.

Meanwhile, Mukhriz said Pejuang had decided early not to contest alone in GE15 and had started discussions with several parties including those in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and the government as part of the preparations.

“We (Pejuang) will not enter (contest) the GE15 alone. Discussions with other parties have started but informally, formal negotiations will begin shortly.

“The discussion also aims to see engagement with other parties, with those in the coalition of opposition parties, government parties and parties that are not in the coalition,” he said.

Asked whether the initial discussions also involved PKR, the Jerlun Member of Parliament said thus far Pejuang had not discussed with PKR.

“We are discussing with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties. Thus far (the discussion) has not involved PKR, perhaps, at that time they were busy with the party elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mukhriz said as a Malay-based political party, Pejuang will field candidates in areas with a majority of Malay voters, including in Kelantan.

“In Kelantan, we have given permission to the state leadership council (MPN) to identify seats where we can field candidates in GE15. The state MPN will also identify in terms of the number of members, trained machinery, candidates acceptable to the people and other criteria,” he said. - Bernama