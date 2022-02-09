Pejuang: We will not join any coalition

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) does not plan to join Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) proposed “big tent” to contest in the upcoming Johor state election, said Pejuang president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

He said the party was still moving solo for now and any cooperation with other opposition parties might be considered later.

“We will not join any coalition and our candidates will contest on the Pejuang ticket.

“For now, we have no intention to offer our candidates under the PH logo or join the PH big tent,” he told reporters after the “Sepetang Bersama Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir” meeting here today.

Mukhriz said they had entered into discussions with the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) but no final decision had been made on cooperation for the Johor polls.

“But there were no serious talks with other parties, for example PH,” he added.

On Jan 24, opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said, after the PH presidential council meeting, that all opposition parties including Pejuang, Parti Warisan Sabah and Muda should work together under the big tent concept to face the Johor election.

The Johor State Legislative Assembly was dissolved on Jan 22 and the Election Commission will meet tomorrow to fix the dates for the state election. - Bernama