KUANTAN: The PeKa B40, a healthcare protection scheme for the low-income B40 group, will begin tomorrow, according to Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye.

He said the scheme involving an allocation of RM100 million will benefit 800,000 recipients of the Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) aged 50 and above.

Dr Lee said recipient qualifications and participating clinics can be checked online at www.pekab40.com.my.

“Four benefits awaiting the recipients are medical examinations for hypertension, diabetes, kidney problem and cholesterol issue; medical aid such as artificial lenses for to fix cataracts, wheelchairs and hearing aids; an incentive to complete cancer treatment; and transportation fare incentive of RM500 for patients in the peninsula and RM1,000 for those in Sabah and Sarawak to seek treatment at public hospital or clinic,” he said.

The deputy minister said this to reporters after opening the ‘Koi Nak Sihat’ Carnival at Wisma Belia Indera Mahkota here today, which was also attended by Pahang Health director Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman.

Dr Lee was also optimistic that the scheme would be extended to more recipients in the future. — Bernama