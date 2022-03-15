Peka president pleads not guilty to unlawful occupation of govt land

RAUB: Association for the Protection of Natural Heritage of Malaysia (Peka) president Puan Sri Shariffa Sabrina Syed Akil (pix) pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to three counts of unlawful occupation of state land.

Shariffa Sabrina, 60, made the plea before judge Ahmad Faizadh Yahaya (repeat: Ahmad Faizadh Yahaya).

She was charged with committing the offences at 2 pm on Jun 10 and 11, 2021 at Lot 26148, GM4135 in Mukim Bentong; Lot 1053, PM0053 Mukim Ulu Dong and Lot 10061, GM1572 Mukim Tras, both in Raub.

The land involved is alleged to have been turned into a resort area and for business acftivities by Tanah Aina Fareena Cafe & Restaurant, Tanah Aina Fahad Glamping Resort and Tanah Aina Farrah Soraya Exclusive Eco Resort.

The charges were framed under Section 425(1)(a) of the National Land Code 1965 which provides a maximum fine of RM500,000 or imprisonment for up to five years, if found guilty.

Ahmad Faizadh set bail at RM3,000 with one security on each count and April 25 for mention for submission of documents.

Earlier, prosecuting officer from the Pahang Enforcement Unit, Pahang Izzat Ikhwan Abu Bakar had applied for a gag order against Shariffa Sabrina to prevent her from issuing any statements on the case, including on the social media.

This was because since the summons was issued to her last Jan 27, she had issued statement on the social media, as well as Facebook, regarding the case, he added.

On the request for the gag order, lawyer Mohd Harris Mohan, representing Shariffa Sabrina, said it should be made officially with a notice to be served to the defence. — Bernama