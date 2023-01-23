Pekadin proposes Sabah CM post be renamed ‘Premier’

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Kadazandusun Murut Welfare and Education Association (Pekadin) has proposed that the designation of Chief Minister in Sabah be renamed as ‘Premier’.

Its president, Newmond Tibin thus suggested that the Sabah government table the matter at the Sabah State Legislative Assembly (DUN) in March for discussion and scrutiny.

He said Pekadin was of the view that the title of chief minister for Sabah and Sarawak should reflect the two states’ equal positions, which Sarawak has already decreed to be changed to ‘premier’.

“The coordination of the title of Chief Minister is appropriate to reflect the equivalent of position in the Federation of Malaysia in accordance with the original agreement on the formation of Malaysia 1963 (MA63), (whereby) the regions of Sabah, Sarawak and Malaya (are equal),” he said in a statement today.

Newmond said Malacca and Penang, which are included in the Malaya region through MA63, currently use the title of Chief Minister (as an appendage to the larger position of ‘premier’).

On Feb 15 last year, the Sarawak State Assembly passed the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill 2022 to change the designation of ‘Chief Minister’ to ‘Premier’ with more than two-thirds majority. - Bernama