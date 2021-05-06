Pekan Nanas, Jemaluang landfills expected to last until 2024

JOHOR BAHRU: Two landfill sites in the state, namely in Pekan Nanas, Pontian and Jemaluang, Mersing, could only last for three years, according to Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp).

Johor SWCorp director Cairul Hisham Jalaluddin said various measures were implemented to extend the lifespan and minimise the land use at the more than 25 years old sites, including developing waste to energy facilities.

“Although the two landfills are expected to last until 2024, they have not reached a critical level and can still be managed.

“In fact, SWCorp is actively carrying out the Separation At Source (SAS) campaign as part of efforts to reduce the amount of waste going to landfills,” he told a press conference after a breaking of fast event with members of the media, here last night.

Meanwhile, Cairul Hisham said a new landfill site in Bukit Payung was expected to be operational by the third quarter of this year, adding that SWCorp also planned to open two more waste transfer centres in Pontian and Muar.

Johor has eight landfills, namely Pekan Nanas; Jemaluang; Batu Empat, Kota Tinggi; Buloh Kasap, Segamat; Moakil, Labis; Seelong, Johor Bahru; Tangjung Langsat, Pasir Gudang and Bandar Penawar.

In another development, SWM Environment Sdn Bhd (SWM Environment) Corporate general manager Mohd Norlisam Mohd Nordin said a total of 4,586 garbage collection workers of the solid waste and public cleaning concession company would be on duty from May 8 to 15.

He said the garbage collection operation involving 907 multi-purpose machines would focus on 40 hotspots which recorded the highest amount of solid waste disposal.

For the record, SWCorp collected an average of 2,472 tonnes of solid waste per day during last year’s Aidilfitri compared to 2,642 tonnes per day in 2019. - Bernama