Pekan Umno: We will stick with Najib as GE15 candidate

PETALING JAYA: The Pekan Umno division will stick to naming the imprisoned Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak as a potential candidate for the next general election (GE15), Utusan Malaysia reports.

The report quoted its division deputy head, Datuk Seri Zamri Ramly saying the former prime minister is among the five candidates nominated by the division.

“There are no plans to place Najib’s children (Nizar Najib or Nooryana Najwa) to contest the Pekan parliamentary seat if he is not eligible to contest.

“Instead, whoever is chosen for the seat will return it to Najib if he gets pardoned,” Zamri told Utusan Malaysia.

Zamri, however, declined to reveal the other four names.

In an FMT report on Tuesday, political analyst Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said Najib might not be able to get a result in time to qualify as a candidate for GE15 as polling is likely to be held in early November.