Pekan voters struggle to accept Najib’s verdict: Report

PETALING JAYA: Pekan folk in Pahang are still in shock and disbelief that their MP and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak was accused of the crimes and saddened by his jail sentence, The Malaysian Insight reports.

Residents in the area told The Malaysian Insight that they are now feeling the loss as Najib has been representing Pekan for 46 years.

Pekan residents, who stay within walking distance from Najib’s house, told The Malaysian Insight that despite Najib no longer being their MP, their support for Umno will not falter.

One of them, Tan Tong Kuang was in a state of disbelief with the court’s swift verdict.

“We never expected Najib to get that verdict (guilty). We expected the lawyers to do more to assist him.

He said that despite losing their MP, he will continue to support BN.

“We have lost our MP, but we continue to support BN and whichever candidate they pick to contest here,” the mobile shop owner told the portal.

On Tuesday, Najib was sent to Kajang prison after the Apex Court upheld the 12 years’ jail sentence and RM210 million fine on Najib for misappropriating RM42 million of SRC International funds.