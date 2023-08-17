Pelangai assemblyman killed in Elmina plane crash

PETALING JAYA: Pelangai assemblyman Datuk Seri Johari Harun is believed to be one of the six passengers and two crew members killed after a plane crashed near Elmina, in Shah Alam today (Aug 17).

According to the New Straits Times (NST), Johari, who is also a Pahang state executive council member, had visited Langkawi earlier today along with the other Pahang state executive council members.

Johari, who is also Pahang’s Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman, was in a Beechcraft Premiere twin-jet with the tail number N28jV , operated by Jetvalet Sdn Bhd was enroute from Langkawi to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah airport in Subang.

Social media platform X (Twitter) user, azmilwhoruns posted up videos and photos of the site of the crash and debris strewn on the highway. The road’s surface and its surroundings were visibly smudged black by the impact and the fire.