Pelangai by-election: 53% voter turnout as of 1 pm - EC

BENTONG: The voter turnout for the Pelangai state seat by-election stood at 53 per cent as of 1 pm today, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The voting process involves nine polling centres with 30 channels with 30 channels and will conclude at 6 pm.

There is a total of 16,456 eligible voters in the state seat by-election including 73 postal ballots issued for 36 police personnel and three overseas absentee voters.

The Pelangai by-election is witnessing a three-cornered battle between Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk Amizar Abu Adam, Kasim Samat of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasni. -Bernama