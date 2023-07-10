Pelangai by-election: 65% voter turnout as of 3pm

BENTONG: The voter turnout for the Pelangai state by-election stood at 65 percent as of 3pm today, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Voting is still underway in nine polling stations in good weather. All polling stations will close at 6pm.The official vote-tallying centre is at Felda Kemasul community hall here.

A total of 16,456 electors are eligible to vote in the by-election of the state seat including 73 postal ballots issued for 36 police personnel and three overseas absentee voters.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh yesterday said he was confident that turnout would reach the 70 per cent target when voting ends at 6pm.

The official result will be known by 9pm.

The Pelangai by-election is seeing a three-cornered battle between Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk Amizar Abu Adam, Kasim Samat of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasni. - Bernama