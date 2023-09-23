Pelangai by-election begins today

BENTONG: The Pelangai state by-election kicks off today with nominations of candidates taking place at Dewan Orang Ramai Felda Kemasul which will be opened at 9am.

Prospective candidates have until 10am to submit their nomination forms to the returning officer at the nomination centre.

The Election Commission has fixed Oct 7 as polling day for the Pelangai state by-election, while early voting would be on Oct 3.

The 14-day campaign period for the by-election will begin today until 11.59pm on Oct 6.

Barisan Nasional (BN) has named Bentong Umno Committee member Datuk Amizar Abu Adam, 50, as a candidate to run for the seat, while Bentong PAS vice-president Kasim Samat, 62, will represent Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Also, Pertubuhan Suara Anak Pahang president Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli, 36, is expected to contest as an independent candidate.

A total of 16,456 voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the by-election, including 36 policemen and three absentee voters.

The by-election is being held following the death of assemblyman, Datuk Seri Johari Harun, 53, in a plane crash in Shah Alam, Selangor on Aug 17.

Meanwhile, Pahang Meteorological Department director Nazian Zainal Abidin said the weather in Pelangai was expected to be fine this morning. - Bernama